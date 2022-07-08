Why house music is having a moment, explained by genre pioneer Jesse Saunders

Beyoncé’s first solo album in six years drops later this month, and the lead-off single is blazing up the hip hop and R&B charts. “Break My Soul” shares something with Drake’s new album, “Honestly, Nevermind,” which debuted last month: They both draw heavily on house music.

But the thumping rhythms of house have never really stopped since DJs, producers and electronic musicians first pioneered the sound in Chicago in the 1980s. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with DJ Jesse Saunders, author of “House Music … The Real Story.”

House music picks from genre pioneer Jesse Saunders

“On and On” by Jesse Saunders



“Move Your Body” by Marshall Jefferson



“You Used To Hold Me” by Ralphi Rosario



“Love Can’t Turn Around” by Farley Jackmaster Funk and Jesse Saunders



“Your Love” by Jamie Principle



“Jack Your Body” by JM Silk



“Rock It (Til the Dawn)” by Jesse Saunders featuring Banig



“Higher” by Jesse Saunders featuring Cassandra Lucas



