'Driving While Black' documentary tells the history of mobility and race in the U.S.

We revisit host Robin Young’s conversation from October 2020 with historian Gretchen Sorin, who co-created the documentary “Driving While Black” with Ric Burns.

The film looks at the history of Black mobility in the U.S. and the places that sprung up for the benefit of Black motorists in the mid-20th century. These places were severely disrupted and many went out of business after the Federal Highway Act was passed in 1956.

