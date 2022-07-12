Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe laid to rest following assassination

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was laid to rest in a private ceremony in the center of Tokyo Tuesday. Abe — the nation’s longest-serving premier — was assassinated while out on the campaign trail supporting the party he used to lead in an election they won this past weekend.

Following the ceremony, Abe’s body was driven through Tokyo in a black, understated hearse, going past buildings and sites significant to his rule. More details have also come out about the former Prime Minister’s alleged attacker and their motive. The attacker remains in custody.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong gets the latest with NPR’s international correspondent Anthony Kuhn.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

