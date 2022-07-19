What's at stake for Gen Z voters, from the climate to the Supreme Court

A lot is at stake for the nation’s youngest voters, from the climate to the Supreme Court to the cost of living. They see an elderly cast of political characters led by President Biden and former President Trump, and they say they’re dissatisfied.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Princeton Professor of history and public affairs Julian Zelizer about how Generation Z voters may turn out.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

