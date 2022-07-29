How to avoid escalating tensions and war with China
Kevin Rudd, president and CEO of the Asia Society and former Prime Minister of Australia, talks about his new book, “The Avoidable War: The Dangers of a Catastrophic Conflict Between the U.S. and Xi Jinping’s China” with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong. Rudd lays out the pressure points between the United States and China and suggests ways to adopt a better-managed policy of strategic competition.
