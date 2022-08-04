Mysterious trail of holes in the seafloor perplexes scientists

A voyage to the bottom of the ocean has reignited a scientific mystery that has stumped scientists around the world: Who or what is punching tiny holes in neat rows along the seafloor?

Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration spotted the holes last month during a mission to explore a submarine mountain chain called the Mid-Atlantic Ridge. Researchers are so eager to crack this mystery that they’re asking for theories from the public.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Michael Vecchione, a research zoologist with NOAA Fisheries’ National Systematics Laboratory.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.