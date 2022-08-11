© 2022
The Confederate statue that sparked Unite the Right came down — but its future remains contested

Published August 11, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT
A statue of Confederate General Robert Edward Lee is seen in Market Street Park during the first day of jury selection for James Fields's murder trial at the Charlottesville Circuit Court, November 26, 2018 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Brendan Smialowski /AFP via Getty Images)
Five years later, the Confederate statue at the center of Charlottesville’s Unite the Rally came down — but its future is still uncertain.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong and producer James Mastromarino visited where the statue stood and spoke to Charlottesville locals about its history.

A patch of dead grass marks where the Robert E. Lee statue once stood. The statue’s fate is currently tied up in the courts. (Hawes Spencer)

