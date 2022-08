It’s been a very dry summer in Texas. But now flash flooding in Texas has stranded people on one of Dallas’s major highways.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with KERA’s Bret Jaspers about the flooding in the Dallas area. videos posted online show tractor trailers and multiple cars submerged in water along the city’s I-30 freeway.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.