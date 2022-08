HBO’s “House of the Dragon” debuted with a whopping 10 million viewers — breaking records for the channel. But the emerging success of this “Game of Thrones” may not be quite enough to turn the fortunes of its parent company around.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong asks NPR TV critic Eric Deggans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.