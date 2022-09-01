Tennis champion Serena Williams continues through to the next round of U.S. Open

Serena Willams is not quite ready to retire. Wednesday evening at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY, she beat Estonian champion Anett Kontaveit in 3 sets. Williams will face Australian player Ajla Tomljanovic next.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with New York Times tennis correspondent Christopher Clarey.

