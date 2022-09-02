Police killing of Donovan Lewis sparks protests in Columbus, Ohio
Protests are planned this weekend in Columbus, Ohio, as outrage grows over the police killing of Donovan Lewis. Columbus Police shot Lewis, a 20-year-old Black man, in his bed around 2 a.m. Tuesday while serving a warrant. Rex Elliott, the lawyer for Lewis’ family, called the shooting “reckless” and “barbaric.”
Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Bethany Bruner, a reporter for Columbus Dispatch.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
