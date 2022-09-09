Susan Cain: The glorious complexity of being human

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour Episode We Contain Multitudes.

Words like introvert and extrovert help us make sense of the world, but one label can't sum up a person. Susan Cain explores how we can embrace the nuances that give our lives meaning and beauty.

About Susan Cain

Susan Cain is a New York Times bestselling author. Her most recent book, Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole, discusses the power of a bittersweet, even melancholic, outlook on life, and why for so long our culture has been unable to see its potential value.

She is also the author of Quiet Power: The Secret Strengths of Introverted Kids, and Quiet: The Power of Introverts in A World That Can't Stop Talking. Her writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Wall Street Journal, among others.

Her 2012 TED Talk, "The power of introverts," it one of the most popular of all time at 30 million views.

Cain lives in New York with her family.

