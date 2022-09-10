Fresh Air Weekend: Tennis great John McEnroe; Musician Amanda Shires

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

John McEnroe grapples with his legacy as tennis' bad boy: McEnroe reflects on his career in a new Showtime documentary: "I was very taken aback, actually, when I went to Wimbledon in London for the first time, and I was like, 'Wow, they're so polite here.'"

Amanda Shires examines the fault lines in her marriage on her new album: Shires' album, Take it Like a Man, includes songs she wrote during a difficult period in her marriage to musician Jason Isbell. She sings and plays fiddle throughout this interview.

