Sexual assault reports increase within the military

The U.S. military has been unable to solve the long-standing crisis of sexual assault in its ranks. In fact, the problem appears to be getting worse.

In the past year, as pandemic restrictions have lifted, reported sexual assaults across the military increased by 13%. That number comes from the Pentagon’s latest survey of military members.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Col. Don Christensen, who served as the former chief prosecutor for the U.S. Air Force and is now the president of Protect Our Defenders, a nonprofit aimed at ending sexual assault in the military.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.