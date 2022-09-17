© 2022
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alert - We are experiencing problems with our Webstream and are working to resolve them as quickly as we can. We appreciate your patience.

Fresh Air Weekend: Nina Totenberg; 'Abbott Elementary' star Sheryl Lee Ralph

Fresh Air
Published September 17, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT
NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speak during at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Totenberg and Ginsburg met in the 1970s and remained friends until Ginsburg's death in 2020.
Robin Marchant
/
Getty Images
NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speak during at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Totenberg and Ginsburg met in the 1970s and remained friends until Ginsburg's death in 2020.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Nina Totenberg looks back on her decades-long friendship with Ruth Bader Ginsburg: The NPR legal affairs correspondent met the future SCOTUS justice in the early '70s, when Totenberg interviewed Ruth Bader Ginsburg for a story about a decision pertaining to women's rights.

The Free Form Funky Freqs blend jazz, R&B, rock and a little space music: The Funky Freqs came up playing the post-Corea jazz-rock style known as free funk — music with fewer complicated melodies and more earthy grooving. Their new album is Hymn of the Third Galaxy.

From 'Dreamgirls' to 'Abbott Elementary,' Sheryl Lee Ralph forged her own path: Ralph won an Emmy for her role as a no-nonsense kindergarten teacher on Abbott Elementary. She says classroom management is about "letting [kids] know that boundaries are there for a reason."

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Nina Totenberg looks back on her decades-long friendship with Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The Free Form Funky Freqs blend jazz, R&B, rock and a little space music

From 'Dreamgirls' to 'Abbott Elementary,' Sheryl Lee Ralph forged her own path

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.