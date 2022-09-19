© 2022
Trump appears to embrace QAnon more directly

Published September 19, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT

In recent days, former President Donald Trump has appeared to embrace the conspiracy group QAnon. On his social media platform, he posted a picture of himself wearing a QAnon button and the phrase “the storm is coming.” And at a rally in Ohio this weekend, music resembling the QAnon theme song played as Trump delivered a dark address.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Mia Bloom, a professor at Georgia State University who has studied QAnon and recently wrote the book “Pastels and Pedophiles: Inside the mind of QAnon.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

