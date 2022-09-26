© 2022
Arts Scene: Conductor Israel Getzov on Conway Symphony's new season

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published September 26, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT
Conway Symphony Orchestra Music Director Israel "Izzy" Getzov.

With a change in seasons comes the start of a new season for the Conway Symphony Orchestra.

A few familiar works are scheduled to grace the stage, with Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 and selections from Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker" to name a few. But the season also delves into relatively uncharted waters, culminating in the move to a new performing home.

CSO Music Director Israel Getzov returns to the Arts Scene this week to give us a preview of the season, which kicks off on Oct. 30 with a concert featuring world-renowned violinist Alexander Markov.

