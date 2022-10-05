President Biden travels to hurricane-ravaged Florida and tries to fly above a political storm
President Biden is in Florida Wednesday promising federal support to help rebuild hurricane-ravaged areas and meeting with Federal Emergency Management Agency officials, residents and small business owners there. He is also meeting with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential rival in 2024 who attacks Biden regularly.
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with NPR’s Asma Khalid.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
