© 2022
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

An environmental activist has been killed every 2 days over the past decade, report finds

Published November 15, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST
Climate activists protest outside the World Bank headquarters against fossil fuel projects during the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Washington, DC on Oct. 14, 2022. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)
Climate activists protest outside the World Bank headquarters against fossil fuel projects during the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Washington, DC on Oct. 14, 2022. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

A report by a British watchdog group says the past decade has been alarmingly deadly for environmentalists around the world.

The group Global Witness says in the past 10 years, one land and environmental defender was killed every two days, Mexico being the most deadly country.

Ali Hines, senior campaigner of land and environmental defenders at Global Witness, speaks with Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.