Education in the Metaverse takes students back in history
Morehouse College history professor Dr. Ovell Hamilton is taking his students through Black history in the Metaverse. His course places students on a slave ship, in key moments in the Civil Rights movement and other moments in Black history which they can interact with in unprecedented ways.
Dr. Hamilton says this gives a new appreciation for history and entices his class like never before. He feels the future of education in the Metaverse will see a lot of growth in engaging students at every level. He joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.
