Many people in the U.S. have bacterial vaginosis, or BV, which in some cases is linked to serious, long-term health issues. And there hasn’t been a good treatment for it until now.

WBUR’s Gabrielle Emanuel reports on the country’s first vaginal fluid transplant.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.