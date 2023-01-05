© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
The rise of video game unions

By Juana Summers,
Linah Mohammad Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published January 5, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST

A group of video game testers has formed Microsoft's first labor union in the U.S. NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Nicole Carpenter, senior reporter at Polygon, about the rise of video game unions.

Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Linah Mohammad
Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.
Patrick Jarenwattananon
