Human composting offers an environmentally friendly alternative to cremation and standard burial

New York is the latest state to give residents the option of composting their loved ones instead of using the standard burial or cremation. The practice, sometimes called “natural organic reduction,” involves creating fertile soil out of the deceased using plant materials.

The process, first legalized in Washington state in 2019, is now also legal in Colorado, Oregon, Vermont and California. So what’s the allure? And how does one do it?

Katrina Spade, founder and CEO of Seattle’s Recompose, offers what she calls “ecological death care.” She joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about the process. Also joining the conversation is Seattle software manager Nina Schoen who says her end of life plan includes human composting.

