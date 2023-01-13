© 2023
Lisa Marie Presley spent her life in the spotlight

By Mandalit del Barco
Published January 13, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST

Singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, has died at 54 years old.

Mandalit del Barco
