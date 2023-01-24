© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Amazon launches new prescription subscription service

Published January 24, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST
Amazon is launching a new service called RxPass in the U.S. (Business Wire)
Amazon is launching a new service called RxPass in the U.S. (Business Wire)

Amazon is launching a new service called RxPass in the U.S. It’s a brand-new drug subscription operation, exclusive to Prime members. It costs $5 a month and includes generic medications for more than 80 common health conditions.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure” joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to discuss the new service and what it might mean for the pharmaceutical industry.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.