Here & Now‘s host Deepa Fernandes speaks with reporters Anh Do of the Los Angeles Times and Cecilia Lei of the San Francisco Chronicle about the two mass shootings in California during a week of celebration for the Lunar New Year, which came at a time of increased anti-Asian violence.

