For the full story, click here.

We revisit Peter O’Dowd’s conversation with E.B. Bartels, the author of the book “Good Grief: On Loving Pets Here and Hereafter” about the human-pet bond and why their pets’ passing can cause owners profound grief. This interview originally aired in August 2022.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.