WSJ's Jon Hilsenrath shares personal family immigration story

The debate over immigration and crossings at the southern U.S. border has put a spotlight on our immigration system and how immigrants are perceived — which has also been on the mind of Jon Hilsenrath. He’s a senior writer for the Wall Street Journal.

His father, Joseph, came to the U.S. as a child, smuggled out of Nazi Germany with one of his sisters.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Hilsenrath about his family’s story and how he views today’s debate over immigration.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.