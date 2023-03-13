© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Biggest bank failures since 2008 prompt reassurance from Biden

Published March 13, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT

President Biden assured Americans that their money was safe after the second and third biggest bank failures in U.S. history. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has stepped in to guarantee all uninsured deposits at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, but questions remain for the world economy.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong gets the latest from NPR business correspondent David Gura.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.