© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pope Francis has been serving for 10 years

Published March 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT
Pope Francis gestures as he answers reporters questions during a news conference. (Luca Zennaro/AP)
Pope Francis gestures as he answers reporters questions during a news conference. (Luca Zennaro/AP)

Pope Francis is known as the humble, man-of-the-people Pope. He made history when he became the Pontiff as the first Pope from the Americas and the first Pope from outside of Europe in 1,300 years. What kind of impact has he had after serving for now 10 years?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with John Allen, editor of the independent news organization the Crux.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.