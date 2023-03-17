© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
What if a brain was given technology?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Andrea GutierrezSanaz Meshkinpour
Published March 17, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Mind, Body, Spirit- Part 1.

What if you could control a device, not with your hand, but with your mind? Physician and entrepreneur Tom Oxley talks about the implantable brain-computer interface that can change the way we think.

About Tom Oxley

Tom Oxley is a brain-computer interface specialist and the founder and CEO of Synchron, a neural interface technology company. At Synchron, Oxley is developing an endovascular, implantable brain-computer interface, which allows a patient's thoughts to be transmitted wirelessly through the skin to control an array of digital devices.

Oxley practices as a neurointerventionist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. He completed his MD at Monash University, and he completed his PhD in neuro engineering at the University of Melbourne. He has performed more than 1,600 endovascular neurosurgical procedures and has published more than 100 internationally peer reviewed articles.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Andrea Gutierrez and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Andrea Gutierrez
Andrea Gutierrez (she/her) is an assistant producer on It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders. She's drawn to stories at the intersections of gender, race, class and ability in arts and culture.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
