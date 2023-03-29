Protests to continue across France as pension fight turns bitters

Some of the largest unions in France are calling for another nationwide day of strikes next week. The announcement comes a day after 740,000 took to the streets to protest against the government’s pension reforms, which would raise the retirement age by two years. It is the tenth day of protesting since January.

Lisa Bryant is in Paris for NPR and joins host Deep Fernandes for the latest

