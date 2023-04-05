'Extrapolations' portrays what's at stake for our planet over the next few decades

The new fictional TV show “Extrapolations” avoids the Hollywood tendency to tell climate stories about the end of the world, instead focusing instead on the near future we’ll have to live through first.

NPR’s Chloe Veltman explores how the eight-part series attempts to walk the line between fiction and scientific fact to tell the story of what’s at stake for our planet over the next few decades.

