Financial literacy can help people avoid scams. 'Financial Capability Month' promotes education

Published April 10, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT
"National Financial Capability Month" promotes financial literacy. (Business Wire)
The aim of “National Financial Capability Month” is to highlight “the value of high-quality financial education in improving Americans’ financial capability.”

The reasoning is that improving financial literacy will reduce the chances of people falling victim to scams.

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger is a passionate believer in financial literacy. She hosts the podcast “Jill On Money” and joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong with some sage advice.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

