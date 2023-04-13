Abortion pill rulings: U.S. appeals court preserves partial access but with tighter rules

A federal appeals court will allow partial access to the abortion drug Mifepristone while a high-profile federal case plays out, but with new limitations on how the drug can be dispensed.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit says the drug, used in most medication abortions in the United States, remains approved for use up to seven weeks of pregnancy while the case is being appealed. Previously, the drug was approved for up to 10 weeks. The ruling also says Mifepristone can no longer be sent in the mail, at least for now.

