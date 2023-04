Here & Now host Robin Young speaks with former federal prosecutor Ankush Khardori about the strengths and weaknesses of the defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News. Dominion accuses Fox of knowingly spreading falsehoods about its vote counting in the 2020 presidential election.

