Most people use AI as a toy, even if it scares them
Artificial intelligence and the discourse around it often cause rather visceral emotional responses. For some, it’s fear at the thought of sentient computers taking over the world. For others, hope — that a world where computers take care of all of our problems could be within reach.
Either way, at the moment, AI tools are more of a plaything for users. And The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson says these time-wasting uses of AI are actually a key piece of any technological development. He joins Scott Tong for more.
