Sunday Puzzle: Seeing Double

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some six-letter words. For each one add the same letter of the alphabet twice — without rearranging any of the other letters — to make a common eight-letter word.

Ex. STURDY — A --> SATURDAY

1. RESENT — C

2. COLLIE — D

3. LATISH — F

4. SEATED — H

5. FESTER — I

6. ASSORT — P

7. WANGLE — R

8. MALLET — S

9. HEDGER — A

10. REARED — P

11. TREBLE — U (hyphenated)

Last week's challenge: A tough one from listener Joe Becker, of Palo Alto, Calif. The "zh" sound can be spelled in many different ways in English — like the "s" in MEASURE; like the "g" in BEIGE; like the "z" in AZURE; like the "j" in MAHARAJAH; and like the "x" in LUXURY as some people pronounce it. The "zh" sound can also be spelled as a "t" in one instance. We know of only one common word this is true of, not counting its derivatives. What word is it?

Challenge answer: Equation

Winner: Yossi Berkowitz of Beachfield, OH

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Mark Isaak, of Sunnyvale, Calif. Think of part of the human body whose name is a compound word (like fingertip or toenail). Add an N and rearrange the result to get another part of the body whose name is also a compound word. What body parts are these?

Produced by Lennon Sherburne

