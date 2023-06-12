Encyclopedia of Arkansas Minute: Louis Jordan

Brinkley native Louis Jordan had a profound effect on the pioneers of rhythm and blues, rock and roll, and post World War II blues. Jordan was born on July 8, 1908, and as a child performed with his father’s Brinkley Brass Band, touring in Arkansas, Tennessee and Missouri.

Jordan played with a variety of bands in the nineteen twenties and thirties, but hit the big time in the forties with his band, which regardless of how many instruments were in it, was called the Tympanic Five. He was among the first musicians to combine horns with electric guitar and bass, and his phrenetic stage shows were legendary. He had many number one songs, including “Choo Choo Ch’Boogie and “Ain’t Nobody Here But Us Chickens,” and was a favorite of World War II GIs.

The star of several movies and prototype music videos, Jordan was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987, among other honors. He died in 1975 and a U.S. postage stamp featuring him debuted in 2008.

To learn more, visit encyclopediaofarkansas.net.

