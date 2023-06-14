What are the national security implications of Trump's alleged handling of documents?

Former President Donald Trump had his initial court appearance Monday after he was indicted on federal charges last week. He’s accused of illegally holding onto national security documents after he left office and getting in the way of the government’s efforts to get the documents back.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Mick Mulroy about the national security implications of Trump’s alleged handling of the documents. Mulroy is a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East. He served under Defense Secretary James Mattis, in the Trump Administration.

