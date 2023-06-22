© 2023
Why Rep. Rashida Tlaib is boycotting Indian Prime Minister Modi's speech to Congress

Published June 22, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, one of the first two Mulsim women elected to Congress, joins Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes to discuss why she and other progressives will not be attending a speech to Congress this afternoon by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi has faced criticism for human rights abuses of religious minorities in India.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

