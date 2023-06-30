Nature in The Natural State: Carpenter Bees

Carpenter bees, of the genus Xylocopa, get their name because almost all of them burrow into dead wood to create their nests. If you search for information about them on the internet you’ll find much more information about how to get rid of them than about their role in ecosystems.

Carpenter bees are not bumblebees. The former have shiny abdomens, whereas the latter have dense hair covering their abdomens. Most carpenter bees are solitary, but a few have nests where mothers and daughters cohabit. Carpenter bees are important pollinators.

For example, they are the only pollinators of the maypop or purple passion flower, Passiflora incarnata. They can be discouraged from nesting by almond oil and citrus oil applied to wood.