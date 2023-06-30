Nature in The Natural State: Songbirds

What exactly is a songbird? Worldwide, it’s one of about 4000 species in the suborder Passeri. A songbird has a highly developed vocal organ, the syrinx or song box, surrounded by complex muscles that together enable it to produce songs.

Some songbirds can sing two notes at once. Birdsongs have two main functions: defending territory and attracting a mate. In the Northern Hemisphere, males do most of the singing. Some species have hundreds of distinct songs and calls.

Many songbirds live in Arkansas year-round—like cardinals, wrens, and thrashers—but others, like the tanager and wood thrush, are returning now. Listen for their songs and create habitat for them in your yard. For more information, google all about bird song.