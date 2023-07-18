© 2023
KLRE & KUAR radio signals are operating at a lower power due to technical difficulties. We are actively working to resolve the situation. We appreciate your patience.

No Labels hints at Manchin presidential run, as he faces tough Senate re-election

Published July 18, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with the ‘dean of West Virginia radio broadcasters’ Hoppy Kercheval about what’s behind Democrat Joe Manchin’s involvement with the political non-profit No Labels, which Monday night laid out its platform for a possible third-party presidential ticket next year, at an event in New Hampshire where Manchin spoke.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

