© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical difficulties and are working to resolve them as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience.

Power struggle unfolds between Alabama town's 1st Black mayor and white officials

Published July 31, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT

Patrick Braxton became mayor of Newbern, Alabama, in 2020 — but says he has been fighting to hold onto his title after the white former mayor and his council members held a special election and reappointed themselves to their positions.

Now, Braxton is suing in a federal civil rights lawsuit that accuses the town officials of conspiring to deny his civil rights and position due to his race. We hear from Aallyah Wright, a rural issues reporter for Capital B News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.