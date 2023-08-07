Should the Federal Reserve pause interest rate hikes?

As fears of a recession continue to cool, the question of when interest rate hikes will end is on the minds of many economy watchers. Among them is CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger, who says, “It is time to pause on rate hikes”.

Schlesinger, who hosts the podcast “Jill On Money,” joins host Robin Young to explain her reasoning.

