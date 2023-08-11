© 2023
How Fernando Valenzuela dominated baseball in the 1980s

Published August 11, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT

The Los Angeles Dodgers are retiring number 34 to honor legendary pitcher Fernando Valenzuela with festivities Friday and all weekend at Dodger Stadium.

Friday is also Fernando Valenzuela Day — and we revisit a conversation looking at how Valenzuela captivated Los Angeles.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano.

