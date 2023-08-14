Local police raid of a small town newspaper in Kansas raises concern over First Amendment rights

The Marion County Record, a small newspaper in central Kansas, underwent a raid by local police, resulting in the seizure of computers, cell phones and servers of reporters and editors.

We speak to Emily Bradbury, executive director of the Kansas Press Association, about how the illegal raid has raised concern over First Amendment rights.

