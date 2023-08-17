Marion County Record publisher and reporter on police raid and its aftermath

Authorities in Kansas will return items seized by police from the offices of the Marion County Record. Police had obtained a warrant from a local judge, citing suspicions the paper’s journalists had obtained information from a computer database under false pretenses.

Host Deepa Fernandes speaks with newspaper reporter Deb Gruver and owner Eric Meyer about the incident. Meyer also lost his mother and co-owner, Joan Meyer, shortly after police also raided the home they shared.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.