SexyyRed, 454 and more: Four songs that tell us about the future of rap

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Mano Sundaresan and Millan Verma, co-editors of the music website No Bells. We define the sound of 2020s hip-hop and rap and speculate on the future of the genre.

2020s hip-hop and rap playlist, from Mano Sundaresan and Millan Verma

“Ice Age + Tales of the Hood” by 454

Watch on YouTube.

“Na Na Na” by Lay Bankz

Watch on YouTube.

“Shmackin Town” by AYOOLii

Watch on YouTube.

“NOSEDIVE” by Kenny Mason

Watch on YouTube.

“Hellcats SRTs” by SexyyRed

